The Zucchini Meal Frida Kahlo Loved
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Mexican artist and activist Frida Kahlo is most famous for her powerful paintings, which challenged traditional expectations and put indigenous culture and the female experience at the forefront. However, Kahlo's characteristically vivid artistic touch also extended into the kitchen. The artist was passionate about food and regularly hosted colorful, flavor-packed dinner parties at her Mexico City home in the 1930s. Kahlo's artfully constructed yet beautifully simple dishes have inspired at least two cookbooks, "Frida's Fiestas" and "Dinner at Frida's," with recipe highlights including her six-ingredient carnitas, Oaxacan black mole, and spicy shrimp tacos.
One of Kahlo's most beloved dishes was ensalada de calabacín, a vibrant zucchini salad which the artist served at dinner parties for the likes of Nelson Rockefeller. The unique combination of golden grilled zucchini, creamy avocado, and pungent crumbled añejo cheese is rounded out by a simple dressing and served chilled. This creative zucchini dish pushes the line between food and art, and is one of the best not-boring things you can do with zucchinis.
How to prepare Frida Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín
Frida Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín is a showstopping yet deceptively easy-to-prepare zucchini dish. Multiple variations can be found online, but the basic formula is beautifully simple: after mixing up a classic vinaigrette of olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, and salt, sauté your sliced zucchini in olive oil until golden. Then, let the zucchini chill (this is the hardest part because it requires patience, but the cooler the zucchini, the better). Finally, arrange the zucchini on a serving plate and artfully top it with sliced avocado, crumbled añejo cheese, and a drizzle of vinaigrette.
Añejo cheese is a lightly aged, firm skim-milk cheese traditionally used in a wide variety of must-try regional Mexican dishes. Its funky, tangy flavor works beautifully in Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín. However, if you can't get your hands on añejo cheese, you can substitute it for cotija, parmesan, or even cheddar – just like a good work of art, this salad is open to a bit of creative interpretation. Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín makes a satisfying summer meal in its own right, and it's also one of the best and exciting vegetable dishes to bring to dinner parties or potlucks. Although you're unlikely to be able to resist eating it all right away, don't worry about sticking any leftovers in the fridge — ensalada de calabacín is one of those magical dishes (like soup) that tend to taste even better the next day.