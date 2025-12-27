The Zucchini Meal Frida Kahlo Loved

Frida Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín is a showstopping yet deceptively easy-to-prepare zucchini dish. Multiple variations can be found online, but the basic formula is beautifully simple: after mixing up a classic vinaigrette of olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, and salt, sauté your sliced zucchini in olive oil until golden. Then, let the zucchini chill (this is the hardest part because it requires patience, but the cooler the zucchini, the better). Finally, arrange the zucchini on a serving plate and artfully top it with sliced avocado, crumbled añejo cheese, and a drizzle of vinaigrette.

Añejo cheese is a lightly aged, firm skim-milk cheese traditionally used in a wide variety of must-try regional Mexican dishes. Its funky, tangy flavor works beautifully in Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín. However, if you can't get your hands on añejo cheese, you can substitute it for cotija, parmesan, or even cheddar – just like a good work of art, this salad is open to a bit of creative interpretation. Kahlo's ensalada de calabacín makes a satisfying summer meal in its own right, and it's also one of the best and exciting vegetable dishes to bring to dinner parties or potlucks. Although you're unlikely to be able to resist eating it all right away, don't worry about sticking any leftovers in the fridge — ensalada de calabacín is one of those magical dishes (like soup) that tend to taste even better the next day.