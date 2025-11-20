Your Oven Isn't Actually The Best Method For Baking Sweet Potatoes

When folks opt for sweet potatoes over their less saccharine cousins, they're hoping for a toothsome experience in every bite. Whether you're using them to add a boost of flavor to chili or making them into an appetizing holiday casserole, the whole point is to make the taste buds do a happy dance as those sugary notes hit the tongue. Baking them in the oven is a go-to method of preparing them for many home cooks, but Stephanie Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff insists that teasing out the ultimate sweetness requires a slower approach.

Loaiza argued that people who aren't using a slow cooker to tenderize these tubers are doing themselves a flavor injustice. "To get the sweetest sweet potatoes, you will need to cook them low and slow," she said. "The starchiness in sweet potatoes will break down, resulting in a sweeter taste when it is cooked at a lower temperature range for longer periods of time."

Of course, using a slow cooker won't work for every dish. Baking would still be the preferred method if you're making crispy sweet potato chips, for example. Yet, when a crisp texture isn't the goal, you'll get a more flavorful result with patience. "A slow cooker will keep the heat steady during the long period of time required to sweeten the potatoes," Loaiza said.