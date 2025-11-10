Avoid Soggy Slow Cooker Meals With This Easy Towel Trick

Placing a towel under the lid of your slow cooker is an incredibly low-effort way to prevent watered down food. A simple tea towel should do the trick, even just for the last couple hours of cooking, and you can replace it as necessary if it gets too wet.

As simple and effective as this towel trick is, it's not necessary for every slow cooker dish. A little extra moisture is usually no sweat in soups and stews, but no one wants wet brownies (yes, you can make brownies and cinnamon rolls in your slow cooker). "I use this method most often for baking-type recipes," Susan Goldenberg noted. "This technique definitely dries out the cooking environment a bit."

In addition to the towel trick, Goldenberg offered another easy technique for avoiding soggy slow cooker food without lifting a finger. "Cook for the last hour or so with the lid slightly askew (or even off completely)," she advised. "This will allow some of the moisture in your dish to evaporate more naturally." With these expert tricks, you're ready to whip up perfectly moist (but never soggy) slow cooker meals every time. If you're looking for other ways to up your slow cooker game, avoid these common slow cooker mistakes that can ruin your food.