The Steak Cooking Mistake To Avoid, Unless You Want Dried Out Meat

There is a wealth of misconceptions people believe about what can ruin a steak. Notions such as only flipping it once on the grill or the need to let the beef come to room temperature before it's cooked are just a couple of examples of steak myths that aren't always true. Another belief some home cooks hold is that jabbing the beef with a fork is a mistake that will dry out the meat. However, it turns out that, in some instances at least, this theory is actually correct.

The Takeout spoke with Jeffrey Williams, the executive chef at Willowsong, who confirmed that stabbing holes in your meat isn't the best approach to cooking steak. "This is true, poking a steak with a fork will release the juices and essentially make it dry," he said. Still, Williams did indicate that this concept applies more to your Rolls-Royce cuts like filet and ribeye. "Now there are exceptions to the rule," he said. "Those are the type of steaks; I've seen recipes where you poke the steak to achieve tenderness for steaks like a chuck, or if you plan on deep frying." Yet, if you're cooking a strip or a porterhouse, you're better off investing in a quality set of tongs.