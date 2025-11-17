The Unique Flour Combo That Makes Cracker Barrel Pancakes So Delicious

When the craving for comforting Southern food hits, Cracker Barrel (named after a useful shipping container) is always a reliable choice. Famous for its fried chicken, meatloaf, and front porch rocking chairs (not to mention the extensive gift shops at each location), Cracker Barrel's pancakes have developed a cult following and are one menu item that never disappoints. Fluffy with crispy edges, these aren't your run-of-the-mill flapjacks created mostly from all-purpose flour. It turns out that Cracker Barrel's pancake recipe includes three types of flour: enriched wheat, yellow corn, and white rye flour.

It's quite a genius combination of grains. The wheat flour provides most of the gluten which gives pancakes structure and helps them rise, while the yellow corn flour lends a mild, corny sweetness and aids in those scrumptious crispy edges (white corn flour is not as sweet as its yellow counterpart). It's noteworthy that there is a big difference between cornmeal and corn flour; cornmeal is much coarser and can also be used in pancakes but will give a much more toothsome bite to pancakes. The corn flour in Cracker Barrel's pancakes gives a subtle crunch and body. The rye flour imparts a nutty, malty flavor. Incidentally, rye flour is also the best flour to use for the quickest sourdough starter. With the additional ingredients of buttermilk powder, sugar, and leavening agents that make up Cracker Barrel's buttermilk pancake mix, they create a stack of truly mouthwatering flapjacks.