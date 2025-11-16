The Hidden Risk Of Sampling Berries At The Grocery Store

It may seem harmless to sample a berry or two from a clamshell at the grocery store — after all, you just want to make sure they're sweet, right? Yes, and no. Under a microscope, an unwashed berry can reveal a surprising (and unpleasant) mix of what's lurking throughout. While pesticides on the berries are important to consider, a greater concern before sampling is the type of germs and microbugs the berries have collected on and within their porous skin throughout their journey from the field to the grocery store (or farmers' market). These germs could be harmful bacteria, viruses, or parasites, which the microbugs could also be carriers of. All it takes is just a sample of one unwashed berry to make you sick.

Salmonella and E. Coli have been linked to outbreaks of food-borne illnesses caused by the bacteria on unwashed berries. The same is true for different types of parasites, as well as viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A linked to frozen berries, which were a part of frozen recalls at Costco that affected millions.

If you think there are no bugs on the berries you picked up, think again. Microbugs, which can't always be seen by the naked eye, nestle within berries either in the field or during transport. While some sources suggest they're harmless to human consumption, studies indicate they can also be carriers of the aforementioned germ-causing illnesses.