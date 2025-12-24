The Simple Step You Should Take After Every Dishwasher Use

A dishwasher is one of those appliances that likely gets used daily, though many of us are still learning the best practices to get the most out of it. You may have already learned that running your dishwasher at night is a possible money saver, but after putting your clean dishes away, you should be taking one last look into the empty appliance for any leftover pieces of food. Not every piece of food gets scraped or rinsed off prior to going into the dishwasher, and there's a high chance that after being cleaned off the dish, that food finds a home resting in the silverware basket or along the bottom of your dishwasher.

By taking a look inside and promptly removing any food items from your appliance after every use, you're preventing build-up, bacteria growth, and any unpleasant odors that would eventually arise. If running your dishwasher is a part of your nightly kitchen shutdown cleaning routine, make sure to take care of the debris in the morning. Removing soggy bits of food from your appliance is a great start down the road of odor prevention and dishwasher care, but it's not the end of the line. You should be cleaning your dishwasher regularly as well.