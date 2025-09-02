If You Run Your Dishwasher At This Time, You Might Save Money

Pushing start on your dishwasher can feel like an accomplishment on the never-ending to-do list of life, but before you run it, consider the time of day. The cost of using a dishwasher can vary based on peak or off-peak energy windows. Peak energy hours are when the demand for energy is highest: Think about the busy morning and evening times when everyone's home from work or school and watching television, charging devices, playing games, or turning on most (if not all) of the lights in your home. This is likely the most expensive time to run your dishwasher.

Energy companies can elevate rates during peak times to discourage heavy electricity use when demand is at its highest, but this same idea also applies to off-peak hours. These are timeframes when the least amount of electricity is being used in your area — typically, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., when many people are away from home at work or school, and from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., when most people are asleep.

Off-peak energy usage will fetch you a lower rate because there's less demand on the power grid. It's best to check with your local power company to find out the peak and off-peak times in your area. It's also good practice to run your dishwasher in the evening as a part of your nightly kitchen shutdown routine. Aside from being intentional about when you run your appliance, there are other ways to improve your dishwasher's power consumption.