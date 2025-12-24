Martha Stewart's Huge No-Go When It Comes To Charcuterie Boards

Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about entertaining guests (you should see what kind of breakfast she feeds her employees), so it should come as no small surprise that she's got some pretty firm rules when it comes to a good cheese and charcuterie board. Food and Wine picked up some tips from her at a wine tasting event some years back, and one of the more important details that Stewart considers isn't just the charcuterie selection itself, but also the temperature at which the items are served.

She says that your cheese has got to be at room temperature for maximum enjoyment, particularly for creamy and blue cheeses, as their flavors come out the most that way. You don't want cheese that's straight out of the fridge, so be sure to bring the cheese out prior to your guests' arrival. Some things, however, still should be cold, like veggies for dipping along with shrimp cocktail, which should as chilled as it gets. (And if you're feeling fancy, make that shrimp cocktail from scratch, it makes a big difference.)