Bobby Flay And Michael Symon Strongly Disagree On This Tomato Sauce Technique

Food Network chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon are friends in real life, but they disagree when it comes to adding sugar to tomato sauce. Flay is Team Sugar, while Symon is Team Natural. Tomatoes are both inherently sweet and acidic, but when cooked down, they can sometimes taste a little too tangy. Some people, including celebrated chefs, add a pinch of sugar to tomato sauce to temper the flavors and create more balance.

The inclination to add sugar to your sauce actually goes back centuries, when the Italians first got tomatoes and couldn't stand how acidic they were at that time (the plants have since evolved). Sugar was a quick fix, as well as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. But whether you actually should temper acidity depends on what tomato you use. Tomatoes are inconsistent from plant to plant, so it's important to always taste for natural sweetness and acidity before adding any spices or sweeteners. (And that's a golden cooking rule, anyway.) This also includes canned tomatoes, whose pH levels companies monitor.

All of that said, we asked an Italian Nonna her secret to the perfect pasta sauce, and sugar isn't it. For all his accolades, maybe Iron Chef Bobby Flay is wrong about this one ...