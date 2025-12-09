The Simple Hot Pocket Shortcut For Fully Customizable Flavors
Hot Pockets are an incredibly versatile product, and while we recognize that some of the best Hot Pocket flavors can't be beat, we sometimes crave something new within the microwave meal. That's why we look to the best homemade versions of the simple snack to let our creativity run wild, and in one case, that can be achieved quite easily by using an unsliced burger bun to get the job done. This trick, which went viral on Instagram recently, includes manually placing a slit into the unsliced burger bun and filling it with whatever ingredients you want before toasting it, giving you a warm and delicious homemade hot pocket to enjoy.
This strategy differs from other hacks like the crescent roll hot pocket because it allows for more room for unique ingredients within it, although you still need to be cautious not to overflow it before putting it in the toaster. Or, if you fear that your makeshift Hot Pocket can't handle the toaster — or you want a more pronounced crisp to it — you can put it in an air fryer instead to get similar results.
The possibilities are endless with burger bun Hot Pockets
While the most popular video online of the burger bun pockets featured the inclusion of canned beans and shredded cheese, there are countless options when it comes to making these homemade snacks. For starters, you can use ground beef, cheese, pickles, and onions to make a cheeseburger of sorts, which will undoubtedly mesh well with the burger bun exterior. If you're feeling a bit more experimental, putting peanut butter and jelly or chocolate and marshmallows inside the bun can give you a sweet twist on the classic microwaved dish.
Alternatively, you can take influence from one of the many discontinued Hot Pocket flavors and replicate it yourself at home. While we wouldn't recommend revisiting the High Protein Steak Fajita Recipe Hot Pocket, flavors like the Spicy Beef Nacho Hot Pocket — which featured spicy beef, mozzarella, jalapeños, onions, and cheddar sauce — and the Chili Cheese Dog Hot Pocket are worth emulating. Or, if you want to trade your standard burger bun for a pretzel bun, you can bring back the Cheesy Jalapeño Stuffed Pretzel Hot Pocket, a favorite of ours that was discontinued far too soon.