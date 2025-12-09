The Simple Hot Pocket Shortcut For Fully Customizable Flavors

Hot Pockets are an incredibly versatile product, and while we recognize that some of the best Hot Pocket flavors can't be beat, we sometimes crave something new within the microwave meal. That's why we look to the best homemade versions of the simple snack to let our creativity run wild, and in one case, that can be achieved quite easily by using an unsliced burger bun to get the job done. This trick, which went viral on Instagram recently, includes manually placing a slit into the unsliced burger bun and filling it with whatever ingredients you want before toasting it, giving you a warm and delicious homemade hot pocket to enjoy.

This strategy differs from other hacks like the crescent roll hot pocket because it allows for more room for unique ingredients within it, although you still need to be cautious not to overflow it before putting it in the toaster. Or, if you fear that your makeshift Hot Pocket can't handle the toaster — or you want a more pronounced crisp to it — you can put it in an air fryer instead to get similar results.