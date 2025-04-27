Make Homemade Hot Pockets With This Classic Canned Ingredient

Making your own rendition of easy, tasty hot pockets is quite simple when you start with refrigerated crescent roll dough. It's really all you need to create your own stuffed snacks right in your kitchen. You'll use that familiar tube of dough (pre-cut triangles work but a solid sheet is better) to make the process fast, letting you put more thought into what delicious filling you want inside. Preparing the dough takes mere moments before you move on to assembly.

Simply lay the dough out and put your filling on one side. Leave some space around the edges, about ½ inch or so. Don't pile the filling too high or it might squeeze out when baking. From there, fold the empty side over the ingredients and press the edges together tightly. To seal it, you can use the backside of a fork to crimp the edges down.

It's a good idea to poke a couple of small holes in the top of the pocket with the fork as well, to let steam out while it bakes, helping prevent microwave blowouts. Don't worry, there's a clever lemon hack for cleaning if it happens. For a nice, shiny look, you can brush the tops with a beaten egg before baking to give them a crisp, golden finish. The finished crescent dough pocket gives you a dish that's flaky, soft, and buttery.