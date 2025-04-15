The Classic Jambon-Beurre Sandwich Doesn't Just Use Any Old Ham

I will never forget the first jambon-beurre sandwich I had in Paris. Of course, at the time I thought I just had a cheap ham sandwich in my hand — but one bite told me otherwise. I was on a school trip with my Senior Class, and one afternoon my friends and I were searching for lunch. Not having the budget for a sit-down meal, we wandered into a casual cafe that sold ready-made sandwiches. I selected the ham and butter on baguette (if you're ever there, here's how to order a baguette like a Paris local). The bread was crisp on the outside but soft in the middle, the butter was unlike any I'd ever tasted, but it was the ham that really sealed it for me. I tried numerous times to recreate the sandwich back home, but it never tasted quite right. Later I learned that a big part of that was because classic jambon-beurre sandwiches are made with jambon de Paris (or Paris ham).

While many types of ham are known for their sweet, smoky flavor, jambon de Paris is unsmoked. These hams are wet cured (submerged or injected with a flavored brine) for 10 days, then cooked with spices. The process of wet curing gives the ham a delicate flavor and plenty of moisture. The ham is mild, light pink in color, with a bit of flavor from the herbs — a perfect meaty foil for a smear of good butter and a crisp baguette. These sandwiches are a beautiful example of how a few high-quality ingredients can make a memorable meal.