The Discontinued Hot Pocket Flavor We Wish Would Make A Comeback

Hot Pockets has churned out its fair share of flavors over the years — some classics, some questionable, and a few hidden gems that left too soon. At the top of the "why was this taken away?" list is the Cheesy Jalapeño Stuffed Pretzel. It didn't get the kind of love pepperoni or meatball marinara did, but for those who were fortunate enough to get a box while it was around, this flavor hit all the right notes. I was only able to have these once when I had returned to my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio; my mom had gotten a couple of boxes from the grocery store, and she let me try one.

This Hot Pocket was successful at combining comfort food with a little something different. A soft pretzel crust that had the right kind of chew, paired with melted cheese and just enough jalapeño to wake things up — what's not to love?

This is exactly what you're looking for when you want something you can throw in the microwave quickly, and it's awesome in the air fryer as well. It feels like a crime that it's no longer available. Because if there was ever a flavor that deserved a second chance, it's this one. And who actually knows why the brand would discontinue this flavor out of all the low-quality options it is still producing (cough, cough, the BBQ chicken one). There's some speculation that the pretzel dough was costly to produce, but since Nestle hasn't come out and confirmed anything. I guess we're just left in the dark with this one.