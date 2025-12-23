The Genius Way To Remove Stuck-On Food From Baking Sheets When A Spatula Just Won't Cut It
After waiting what seems like hours for fresh cookies to come out of the oven, there's nothing that hurts the heart more than trying to remove them from the baking sheet, only for the spatula to scrunch the cookie into a crinkly mess. Even the best spatula isn't ideal for every baked good, and where the spatula fails, dental floss can save the day. If you thought the only cosmetic product that could be used in the kitchen was Q-tips, think again. Not a dental floss pick, and please no flavored dental floss, but regular old-fashioned dental floss. Unwind and cut off however much length you feel you need (it shouldn't take much), and shimmy it under the food on your baking sheet. The floss will gently separate it from the baking sheet or from the portion of food that's been cooked on. Then, you can go in with the spatula to remove the treat.
Of course, there are ways to prevent or lessen the need to have dental floss on hand every time you bake something. You could try placing some parchment paper on the pan to avoid food sticking. Some parchment paper, like this pack from the Baker's Signature, comes already precut to fit a baking sheet and make your life easier. Using parchment paper is also a great way to avoid ruining your baking sheets. Though, the ways you can use dental floss in the kitchen go far beyond removing food that's stuck to a baking sheet.
Other ways you can use dental floss in the kitchen
Dental floss is a hidden kitchen gem and can be used to make a multitude of tasks easier. One use that will make snack preparation a new favorite pastime is using dental floss to cut through the inside of a watermelon. Of course, the dental floss won't cut through the rind; you'll still need a knife for that. Once you've cut open the melon, you can use the floss to slice multiple wedges before pulling it along between the wedges and the rind for the fastest, easiest snack that takes away the hassle of cutting each wedge one by one.
You can also use dental floss for slicing everything from cheese to cookie logs. Whether you're creating a masterpiece that requires you to roll your own baked good log or you purchase a pre-made cookie dough roll, you can get the perfect circle every time by slicing it with dental floss. Not only does it give better control over the size of each cut, but it won't squish the baked good down and ruin the shape. This same method applies to blocks of cheese. No need to buy pre-sliced cheese or frown at the varying thickness of the slices you've cut with a knife, just slice it with some dental floss. If you're short on some string to tie up some herbs, having dental floss on hand to secure them is a lifesaver.