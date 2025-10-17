This Cosmetic Product Is Perfect For Cleaning Hard-To-Reach Spots In The Kitchen
Even if you have a nightly kitchen shutdown cleaning routine, it's unlikely you're able to clean the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of your kitchen every day. But a kitchen cleaning magic trick you may not have thought of is likely lurking somewhere in your bathroom. If you've got Q-tips, you've got the perfect little kitchen deep-cleaning tools. Grime builds up in your kitchen in places where you either don't notice or clean often, but you still can't get every seam or corner. Areas like baseboards, window tracks, the corners of the inside of your fridge, or the inside corners of your toaster oven where crumbs often go to hide.
Grab a Q-tip, or rather, several, and prepare to get to work. A dry Q-tip won't work as well to start, so it's best to get at least one side wet. You can either use warm water or your preferred kitchen cleaning solution. Mixing half warm water with half white vinegar makes a cleaning solution that will help eliminate grime without all the added chemicals. Take your wet Q-tip and run it along the item you're cleaning, like the corners of your fridge. Then, run the dry side of the Q-tip along the same path to remove any excess and prevent any debris from creeping in before the area is completely dry. Q-tips aren't the only cosmetic product that can make your life in the kitchen easier, either.
Other cosmetic items that can be used in the kitchen
The most important day in any restaurant kitchen is deep cleaning day, and it's the same for your home kitchen. If finding new uses for your Q-tips got you thinking of ways you can use other cosmetic items, grab a tub of Vaseline, because it too has a use in the kitchen. Some houses have laminate countertops that tend to stain easily. Rub Vaseline over the stain to help remove it when cleaner or baking soda just aren't enough. Speaking as someone who has used Vaseline to remove a disastrous turmeric powder stain from laminate countertops, trust me, it helps.
Another bathroom item that can be of use in the kitchen is a cotton ball. Cotton balls can also be used to clean hard-to-reach places, but their real time to shine is when they're used to deodorize your fridge. If you have a smelly fridge, or if you simply want it to smell pleasant each time you open it, put a few drops of vanilla extract on a cotton ball and place it in your fridge. Make sure you place it somewhere it won't get squished, like toward the back of a shelf. The vanilla extract will keep your fridge smelling divine without the use of chemicals or perfumes. The next time you have a deep cleaning day, don't forget to check your bathroom storage for items to add to your kitchen cleaning toolbelt.