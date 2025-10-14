13 Ways You're Probably Ruining Your Baking Sheets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your baking sheets are some of the hardest-working items in your kitchen, especially during the holiday season, but you may not be giving them the TLC that they deserve. The poor sheet pans might be suffering in silence –– warped, stained, sticky, and blackened from habits that seem harmless. In fact, there are several things that you may be doing or overlooking that can significantly shorten their lifespan. Using high heat too often can cause unsightly warping, for instance, especially with thinner sheets not designed for broiling. Cooking sprays, while convenient, leave behind a stubborn residue that builds up over time.

Improper cleaning and scrubbing habits are other culprits, as are poorly fitted liners. Who knew that baking sheets were so delicate? Even using the wrong utensils on sheet pans can damage them. Don't let all of this have you trading in your metal sheets for flimsy disposable ones, though. They're still a kitchen essential for your first home or apartment. The good news is that with a little bit of effort and by avoiding these mistakes that are ruining your baking sheets, your cookware will return the favor with even, golden bakes.