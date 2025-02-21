Easily Clean Gunky Baking Sheets With An Item In Your Laundry Room

The dryer sheet hack is definitely worth a try, but depending on the type of stain, the material of your baking sheets, or the brand or scent of the dryer sheets you have, your cleaning mileage may vary. This is pretty much true of any cleaning hack, so it's always good to have a few backups in case the first one you try doesn't succeed. You may also want to explore other methods if you don't use dryer sheets and would rather not buy a box just for cleaning your sheet pan. Two other sheet pan cleaning hacks involve an inexpensive ingredient you probably have in the kitchen already: baking soda.

Mix equal parts baking soda and distilled white vinegar. If your sink is big enough to fit the sheet pan, you can soak the entire thing in this solution. If not, pour it into the pan and let the pan sit on the counter for up to an hour. Again, you'll still need to scrub to get all the gunk out, but both the vinegar and baking soda should lift most of it off. Yet another way you can clean your pan with baking soda (that doesn't involve any soaking) is to mix a small amount of soda with hydrogen peroxide to form a paste. Rub the paste on the pan and allow it to remain there for a few hours, then simply wipe it off with a sponge. As the paste itself acts as a mild abrasive, you shouldn't need to do too much scrubbing.