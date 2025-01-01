Can You Clean Aluminum Pans With An Apple?

If your aluminum pans are looking a little dull or stained, here's a fun and eco-friendly trick to restore their shine: clean them with apple peels. While you're snacking on those apple slices (maybe with a drizzle of honey), put the peels to work by boiling them in your pan. It's a no-waste hack that not only restores the luster of your cookware but also makes good use of what would otherwise end up in the trash. Plus, the simmering peels will fill your kitchen with a pleasant, sweet aroma — it's like a natural air freshener while you clean!

To clean your aluminum pan with apple peels, simply peel an apple, place the peels in the pan, and cover them with water. Toss in any dull aluminum utensils, and they'll come out gleaming alongside your pan. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. The acid in the apple peels helps break down stains, tarnish, and discoloration, leaving your pan with a refreshed, shiny finish. Once done, discard the peels, rinse the pan with soap and warm water, and give it a quick wipe. You'll be surprised at how easy it is to restore that gleam without harsh chemicals.