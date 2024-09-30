Apples And Honey: What The Sweet Duo Means For Rosh Hashanah

As with many specific foods associated with Jewish holidays, the apples and honey eaten during Rosh Hashanah are symbolically much deeper than being merely sweet. In his book, "1,001 Questions and Answers on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur," Rabbi Dr. Jeffrey M. Cohen suggests that honey is used during the holiday because of its connection with the manna (bread from heaven) that God gave the Israelites while they were wandering for 40 years through the desert (as outlined in the Torah), per Smithsonian Magazine. Exodus chapter 16, verse 31 states, "...[Manna] was like coriander seed, white; and the taste of it was like wafers made with honey." In a nutshell, honey is a symbol of God's provisions.

In addition to being a sweet fruit, apples might have been selected as a choice fruit for Rosh Hashanah because they are written with reverence in the Biblical Old Testament and Torah; they are depicted as something rare and good. In Song of Songs (also called Song of Solomon), chapter two verse three states, "Like an apple tree among the trees of the forest is my beloved among the young men. I delight to sit in his shade, and his fruit is sweet to my taste." While it's not specifically dictated in the Torah that Jews should enjoy the combination of apples and honey, the two have been used for thousands of years because they are considered exceptional and symbolic.

As far as the best apples to eat for Rosh Hashanah, this is subjective, but who could argue with the appropriateness of using Honeycrisps, especially now that they are finally getting cheaper? But, really, any sweet apple that you might use for baking or snacking will be delicious paired with honey.