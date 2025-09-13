For Easy Watermelon Cutting, Break Out This Bathroom Essential

Though there are many candidates for the best watermelon cutting method, the most useful is any that you can do easily and saves you time and energy. The floss method is great because it's readily available, but there are a few things to keep in mind before attempting it. First: Go for unflavored floss. You don't want your watermelon having little hints of mint in every slice, after all. Second: Try to use waxed floss, if you have it. This keeps the watermelon juices from soaking into and bloating the floss, which could make it harder to cut other pieces as you move down the line.

As for what else you can do with the floss, you can cut your watermelon into bite-sized chunks to add to a fruit salad. You can also cut your watermelon like fries to make a fun and dippable snack. Serve it with a side of your favorite flavored yogurt, sweetened condensed milk mixed with plain Greek yogurt, or even cream cheese or whipped cream. Regardless of your flavor preferences, you'll just want something light and fluffy, because watermelon isn't exactly the most sturdy of fruit (you're cutting it with floss, after all) and it won't survive the rigors of a more solid dip. Fortunately, you don't need one to make this treat absolutely delectable.