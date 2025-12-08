Why Plastic Glasses Could Be A Sign Of A Bad Pub

Both can be places to relax and have a drink, but a pub and a bar aren't quite the same thing. While you might associate pubs with the United Kingdom and Ireland, and bars with North America, it's not quite that simple. There are pubs in North America, and bars in the British Isles, if you're looking for them. So what's the difference?

It generally comes down to two things: atmosphere and a non-drinks menu. Bars tend to be less community-focused than pubs, and more likely to have dancing, while the entertainment at a pub is more likely to take the form of a trivia night. In short, if you don't feel like it would be appropriate to bring a child there, it's probably a bar, while many people bring their whole families to pubs for a meal.

The other difference is food: while bars might serve a small array of snacks, or nothing at all, pubs are more likely to have a full menu of hot dishes — Sunday roasts are classic pub fare, but there are also pubs in Britain that specialize in Thai food or other types of cuisine. However, none of the "bar vs. pub" rules are hard and fast, and many establishments around the world walk the line between the two.