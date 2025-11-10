Make Your Tacos Taste Restaurant-Style By Remembering This Tortilla Trick

Chances are, if you're an amateur chef, the tacos you make at home will not stack up against professional restaurant quality. That's okay: Your tacos with leftover burger meat or easy one-pan fish tacos will still get the job done. What really separates your home tacos from restaurant ones, though, besides the years of experience? The Takeout spoke to Maycoll Calderón, the executive chef of Cuna at The Standard, East Village in Manhattan, who noted one small thing about tortillas that can help bridge the gap.

When asked how to make store-bought tortillas taste closer to restaurant grade, Calderón's answer was simple: heat. According to him, "Heat transforms tortillas. The best way is over an open flame or a hot comal — just 15 to 20 seconds per side until they puff slightly. That little bit of char and heat brings the corn back to life, restoring aroma and elasticity that's lost in packaging." A comal is a very old style of flat griddle used in Mexican and Central American cooking, and modern ones are not expensive if you want to heat up tortillas the traditional way. However, even heating tortillas on a flat surface like a regular skillet with no butter or oil makes a big difference. It slightly browns the tortillas and allows them to stretch without breaking or splitting easily.