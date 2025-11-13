Take This Step Before Leaving Clean Dishes In The Dishwasher Overnight

Dishwashers are an incredibly convenient, magical-feeling perk of 21st-century life (even though you're probably loading the appliance all wrong). However, as nice as it is to avoid hand-washing every single dish, a dishwasher isn't all sunshine and rainbows. For example, when you get home late at night, the last thing you want to do is spend 15 minutes unloading every clean pot, pan, and plate (and waking up the whole house in the process). Leaving clean dishes in the dishwasher overnight isn't ideal, but sometimes it's inevitable.

The main problem with postponing emptying the dishwasher is that the warm and steamy environment can promote bacterial growth, especially if left for a day or more. Luckily, it's generally safe to leave clean dishes in the dishwasher overnight, especially if you take one incredibly quick and simple step: Crack the door open. Opening the dishwasher door takes all of two seconds, and it allows the steam and heat to escape. This leaves your dishes nicely dry and ready to unload in the morning.