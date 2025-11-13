Take This Step Before Leaving Clean Dishes In The Dishwasher Overnight
Dishwashers are an incredibly convenient, magical-feeling perk of 21st-century life (even though you're probably loading the appliance all wrong). However, as nice as it is to avoid hand-washing every single dish, a dishwasher isn't all sunshine and rainbows. For example, when you get home late at night, the last thing you want to do is spend 15 minutes unloading every clean pot, pan, and plate (and waking up the whole house in the process). Leaving clean dishes in the dishwasher overnight isn't ideal, but sometimes it's inevitable.
The main problem with postponing emptying the dishwasher is that the warm and steamy environment can promote bacterial growth, especially if left for a day or more. Luckily, it's generally safe to leave clean dishes in the dishwasher overnight, especially if you take one incredibly quick and simple step: Crack the door open. Opening the dishwasher door takes all of two seconds, and it allows the steam and heat to escape. This leaves your dishes nicely dry and ready to unload in the morning.
When should you leave the dishwasher door open?
It's always a good idea to crack the dishwasher door if you're going to leave clean dishes sitting overnight, or even just for a couple of hours. But this isn't the only time you should keep your dishwasher door ajar. In fact, it's a good idea to leave your dishwasher door slightly cracked (an inch or two should do the trick) anytime it's not in use. This keeps air circulating and helps ward off mold, mildew, and generally unpleasant dishwasher odors (if your dishwasher is smelly, you can clean it effortlessly with one pantry ingredient).
Additionally, it's wise to crack your dishwasher door open for at least a few minutes before unloading, so that the dishes can cool off and dry out a bit. Some also suggest turning off your dishwasher's heated drying cycle and leaving the door cracked open for about 30 minutes after a load is finished. This simple step allows dishes to dry naturally, improves your dishwasher's energy efficiency, and may even extend its lifespan. If you're looking for other ways to keep your dishwasher in tip-top shape, avoid this common dishwasher cleaning mistake.