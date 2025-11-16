Reddit Wants You To Avoid These Canned Doughy Disasters At Aldi

Canned crescent rolls can be a tasty time and effort saver. They're versatile enough to work as a simple side dish, or you can use canned crescent roll dough as an easy quiche crust. If you're looking to save a buck as well as a chunk of time, you might be tempted to grab Aldi's version of this canned pastry. However, you should probably avoid them, instead. While they may have once been delicious, folks over at Reddit have firm opinions that Aldi's Bake House Creations crescent rolls have gone downhill to the point of being downright gross.

Over the last year, Reddit has absolutely torn the rolls to shreds. One user review stated, "I tried these a while back and they are terrible. Overbaked on the outside and underbaked on the inside." This experience was not unique, with another Redditor saying, "Do not buy unless you want flat, greasy, flavorless dough that cooks unevenly." Others complained that the crescent rolls were dry and burned easily, while still more Redditors said the doughy product fell apart while just trying to unroll.

Per Aldi's item description, these crescent rolls are supposed to be easy to make — just by separating the triangles, rolling them up, and then baking them for about 13 minutes. After that, you should have what Aldi calls "a delightful complement to your dining experience." There may be plenty of unexpected ways to use crescent rolls, but Reddit flatly disagrees that these are delightful or easy to make. Echoing many others, one Redditor stated, "[The] rolls are absolutely inedible! They were dry and almost cracking when I was unrolling and shaping, but the baked result was just AWFUL."