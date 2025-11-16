Reddit Wants You To Avoid These Canned Doughy Disasters At Aldi
Canned crescent rolls can be a tasty time and effort saver. They're versatile enough to work as a simple side dish, or you can use canned crescent roll dough as an easy quiche crust. If you're looking to save a buck as well as a chunk of time, you might be tempted to grab Aldi's version of this canned pastry. However, you should probably avoid them, instead. While they may have once been delicious, folks over at Reddit have firm opinions that Aldi's Bake House Creations crescent rolls have gone downhill to the point of being downright gross.
Over the last year, Reddit has absolutely torn the rolls to shreds. One user review stated, "I tried these a while back and they are terrible. Overbaked on the outside and underbaked on the inside." This experience was not unique, with another Redditor saying, "Do not buy unless you want flat, greasy, flavorless dough that cooks unevenly." Others complained that the crescent rolls were dry and burned easily, while still more Redditors said the doughy product fell apart while just trying to unroll.
Per Aldi's item description, these crescent rolls are supposed to be easy to make — just by separating the triangles, rolling them up, and then baking them for about 13 minutes. After that, you should have what Aldi calls "a delightful complement to your dining experience." There may be plenty of unexpected ways to use crescent rolls, but Reddit flatly disagrees that these are delightful or easy to make. Echoing many others, one Redditor stated, "[The] rolls are absolutely inedible! They were dry and almost cracking when I was unrolling and shaping, but the baked result was just AWFUL."
When did Aldi's crescent rolls get so bad?
One thing most of Reddit seems to agree on is that Aldi's crescent rolls weren't always this icky. In fact, they were one of the dupes at Aldi that are as good as the original. Reviews raved about how they were buttery and very fluffy. As one Redditor recalled, "I've been buying the regular and reduced fat crescent rolls for years. They are one of my few processed food guilty pleasures." Others on the site felt similarly, remembering the beloved comfort food as an easy, satisfying addition to family meals. This previous high quality only makes the betrayal of the decline all the sharper.
Sometime in 2024, Bake House Creations began to gradually roll out new crescent roll packaging in Aldi stores. Rather than being sold in a pressurized can, the pastry came in plastic sleeves. The internet, from Reddit to Facebook, seems to agree that this is when things started to go downhill. Longtime fans of the rolls also believe that Aldi changed the recipe during this time, as well. Some feel there is less fat in the dough, while others claim the individual ingredients are lower quality. A few theorize that this was done to cut costs, as Aldi may have switched suppliers. No matter when or why it happened, this is one of the Aldi products that Reddit wants you to avoid at all costs.