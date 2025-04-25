For A Quick And Easy Quiche Crust, Use One Canned Shortcut
Making quiche crust from scratch takes time, but using refrigerated crescent roll dough makes it fast. This quick and easy hack lets you whip up a quiche for any meal without the fuss of a traditional pastry. You just need to get the dough (whether the pre-cut or solid sheet kind) ready for baking. If you're using the pre-sliced triangles, unroll and press them into your pie plate or quiche dish, then press the dough into the bottom and raise the sides up along the edges. Patch any holes or seams, as you'll need a solid base so the filling doesn't leak. You can also put the triangle's points together, overlapping in the center for an enclosed quiche before trimming any excess dough. If you want an even easier method, use a solid sheet as you can just unroll and press it in without worrying about seams.
When you use this canned dough shortcut, your meal will have more of a pie-like feel compared to a traditional quiche since the crescent roll crust is flaky — unlike thick, crumbly pastry dough. Since crescent rolls are usually light and buttery, the overall taste will be essentially that with a hint of sweetness. When baked, the outside gets golden and crisp, while the inside stays light, airy, and soft. Getting the bottom of the crust crisp without becoming soggy can be tricky, so bake the crust empty for a few minutes before adding your filling.
Great ways to fill and pair your crescent roll quiche
The flaky, slightly sweet taste of crescent roll crust goes great with many quiche fillings and brings everything in the fridge together in delicious harmony. Using salty ingredients works particularly well, creating a nice balance. Cooking bacon and crumbling it is a classic along with hearty breakfast sausage. You can also use Julia Child's bacon technique for a less salty quiche Lorraine by putting the bacon in simmering water before adding it to the dish. Other traditionally salty meats like ham and chorizo are also pair nicely with the airy crust.
Many types of cheeses work too. Sharp cheddar gives a tangy punch while Swiss cheese melts beautifully and complements meats like ham. Mozzarella and parmesan both add an earthy nuttiness to the mix which increases the overall saltiness, while cream cheese stirred into the eggs makes the filling extra rich. Using cooked vegetables, like spinach, mushrooms, or broccoli add great flavor. When you sauté onions, it adds a different layer of caramelized sweetness that can be balanced out by a crunchy bell pepper.
You aren't limited to standard crescent dough, either. There are quite a few flavored versions like Butter Flake, Honey Butter, or Sweet Hawaiian which can create delicious quiches if you match the fillings correctly. Honey Butter dough pairs with savory bacon and sharp cheddar, whereas the Sweet Hawaiian pairs nicely with ham, Swiss, and drained pineapple chunks. Bring in herbs like rosemary, thyme, or oregano for a fresh taste or add spices like turmeric and cayenne pepper for a little kick.