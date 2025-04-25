For A Quick And Easy Quiche Crust, Use One Canned Shortcut

Making quiche crust from scratch takes time, but using refrigerated crescent roll dough makes it fast. This quick and easy hack lets you whip up a quiche for any meal without the fuss of a traditional pastry. You just need to get the dough (whether the pre-cut or solid sheet kind) ready for baking. If you're using the pre-sliced triangles, unroll and press them into your pie plate or quiche dish, then press the dough into the bottom and raise the sides up along the edges. Patch any holes or seams, as you'll need a solid base so the filling doesn't leak. You can also put the triangle's points together, overlapping in the center for an enclosed quiche before trimming any excess dough. If you want an even easier method, use a solid sheet as you can just unroll and press it in without worrying about seams.

When you use this canned dough shortcut, your meal will have more of a pie-like feel compared to a traditional quiche since the crescent roll crust is flaky — unlike thick, crumbly pastry dough. Since crescent rolls are usually light and buttery, the overall taste will be essentially that with a hint of sweetness. When baked, the outside gets golden and crisp, while the inside stays light, airy, and soft. Getting the bottom of the crust crisp without becoming soggy can be tricky, so bake the crust empty for a few minutes before adding your filling.