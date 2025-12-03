Give Sweet Potatoes A Spicy Upgrade With This Sticky Drizzle

Some food pairings are just meant to be. A quick drizzle of spicy honey can turn humble roasted sweet potatoes into the loudest thing on the plate. Home cooks have long been sweetening roast veggies with this ancient delicacy, but the move is catching on again because it's absurdly easy and utterly satisfying — and because hot honey in particular seems to be having a moment.

Roast your spuds until caramelized (save yourself the misery of dry sweet potatoes with this easy foil trick), slice them open lengthwise to expose the flesh, and then drizzle your favorite store-bought or homemade hot honey over them. The drizzle clings to those crisp edges and pools into the soft orange flesh, creating the glossy, sticky finish that makes them taste twice as rich for double the flavor payoff.

You don't have to stop at whole baked sweet potatoes, either. You can finish any sweet potato dish with hot honey, including melting sweet potatoes that have been roasted in broth for an extra luscious texture.