The Secret Ingredient For Flavorful, Melting Sweet Potatoes
There's something about a melty, roasted sweet potato — the crispy, caramelized edges, the buttery-soft center, and that deep, earthy sweetness that only comes from slow roasting. While cook time certainly matters for creating scrumptious sweet potatoes, a secret ingredient makes them so tender they practically melt on your fork: broth. These aren't the mushy or dry results you may have encountered from cooking sweet potatoes in the microwave. Roasting sweet potatoes in broth is the key to unlocking their full potential and achieving that melt-in-your-mouth texture.
In addition to adding flavor, the broth helps them roast without drying out, creating a custardy interior surrounded by golden, glazed edges. This technique is wonderfully simple for those who don't like spending hours on a recipe, and the results are absolutely worth it. You can even tailor the taste by choosing the broth you like best — chicken for a savory boost, vegetable for a lighter touch, or beef for a hearty, rich depth. As it reduces, the broth soaks in and adds layers of richness to each bite that transforms these sweet potatoes into a daily staple you'll crave again and again.
How to make melting sweet potatoes with broth
To make melting sweet potatoes, cut the spuds into thick rounds or large chunks, about an inch thick. While not required for this method, freezing sweet potatoes before cooking can enhance their natural sweetness. Place the pieces on a baking sheet (deep enough to add broth later) and drizzle with olive oil and butter for optimal browning. Add your favorite seasonings — salt and pepper are essential. Fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, sage, or oregano will also complement the dish nicely.
The trick is to roast the sweet potatoes at high heat, flipping them halfway through. Once they're tender, add your choice of broth. At this stage, you can add chopped shallots, onions, or smashed garlic (or a combination of the three). Roast again until the broth is absorbed into the potatoes.
Finish with your favorite add-ons — Tex-Mex toppings on sweet potatoes are particularly delicious and can elevate this dish to new heights. If you have any, the leftovers are just as heavenly. Stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to five days, these sweet potatoes remain soft, golden, and bursting with flavor. Enjoy!