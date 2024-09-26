How Long It Takes To Microwave A Sweet Potato

There is something so satisfying about a hot sweet potato, and there are so many different ways to prepare them (you can even give them a Tex Mex twist). It's the perfect side for a savory protein, like a New York strip, cedar plank salmon, or baked chicken thighs, and you can enjoy it a lot faster than you might think. Sweet potato, meet microwave.

In fact, it only takes about 10 minutes to cook a sweet potato in the microwave, depending on its size (and your microwave's strength). You'll have to be sure to pierce the potato all over first, and make sure to set your microwave to high. It can also help to rotate your sweet potato every few minutes, so that it cooks up evenly. At the end of its sojourn in the microwave, you'll know it's ready when a fork goes in easily. These tips work best for a medium-sized sweet potato (one about 7 ounces); if you have one on the small side, reduce the cook time, and if you have a larger one, add a few minutes, test it with a fork, and keep adding time until it's done to your preference.