How Long It Takes To Microwave A Sweet Potato
There is something so satisfying about a hot sweet potato, and there are so many different ways to prepare them (you can even give them a Tex Mex twist). It's the perfect side for a savory protein, like a New York strip, cedar plank salmon, or baked chicken thighs, and you can enjoy it a lot faster than you might think. Sweet potato, meet microwave.
In fact, it only takes about 10 minutes to cook a sweet potato in the microwave, depending on its size (and your microwave's strength). You'll have to be sure to pierce the potato all over first, and make sure to set your microwave to high. It can also help to rotate your sweet potato every few minutes, so that it cooks up evenly. At the end of its sojourn in the microwave, you'll know it's ready when a fork goes in easily. These tips work best for a medium-sized sweet potato (one about 7 ounces); if you have one on the small side, reduce the cook time, and if you have a larger one, add a few minutes, test it with a fork, and keep adding time until it's done to your preference.
How long it takes other appliances to cook a sweet potato
If you don't have access to a microwave or you want more of a crisp skin on your sweet potato, you can use your oven to bake it. Actually, baking them is great for when you want to cook multiples, but the downside is that it can take up to an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Your stove works as a means to cook sweet potatoes as well, since these tubers can be steamed. They'll take roughly 30 minutes to soften to an edible texture.
You can use smaller appliances to cook sweet potatoes, too, like your air fryer, for example. Now, the length of time to cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit will depend on the size of the spud, but a small one will take about 30 minutes, a medium-sized one, 45 minutes, and a big ol' sweet potato can take up to an hour. You can even toss your sweet potatoes on the smoker, but it will require a bit of patience (perfect comes to those who wait), as it can take upwards of three hours.