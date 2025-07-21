The Best Way To Sweeten Roast Veggies Is This Ancient Delicacy
There are certainly veggie purists out there who will argue that the best way to eat them is by giving them a quick wash and consuming them raw, but the rest of us know they need some help. Vegetables receive a massive upgrade from an unexpected, flavor-packed slathering of mayo before roasting, or an added packet of ranch seasoning to amp up the flavor. Still, these techniques leave something to be desired in the sweetness department. We spoke with food blogger, recipe developer, and founder of Pinch and Swirl, Marissa Stevens, about sweetening veggies, and she pointed to honey as the key ingredient to make them pop. "I roast vegetables several times a week — so I've tested plenty of ways to build flavor without overcomplicating things," she said. "Honey is one of my favorite ways to add contrast."
For at least 8,000 years, humans have been utilizing the golden fruit of bees' labor to incorporate extra layers of flavor into food. Other pantry staples can add a sugary boost to roasted veggies, but honey is less one-dimensional. "It brings out their natural sweetness and adds subtle complexity," Stevens said. "That touch of sugar helps deepen browning and gives the vegetables a glossy, golden finish."
Naysayers may think that adding honey to roasted veggies would make the produce taste too sweet, but that's only true if you use a heavy hand and don't incorporate other ingredients to give the dish balance. Stevens said, "A little honey goes a long way. When it's paired with salt, acid, or spice, it enhances flavor without tipping into dessert territory."
Things to consider when roasting veggies with honey
According to Marissa Stevens, sweetening roasted veggies with honey is about as simple as it gets. "Toss vegetables with oil and honey before roasting, or add honey partway through if you're working with high heat," she said. Bear in mind, however, that if you are shooting for a cohesive flavor profile, honey alone won't do the trick. A little bit of heat, aromatics, and something acerbic adds depth. "Spices like cumin, Aleppo pepper, or thyme add contrast, and a little vinegar or lemon juice at the end brings balance."
Still, no amount of honey can fix the fact that not all types of vegetables roast well. "Root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and beets are great matches," Stevens said. On the other hand, "Vegetables with high water content, like zucchini, tend to go limp and don't benefit as much from added sweetness." Likewise, not all types of the golden nectar work well to sweeten up veggies (We're looking at you, lavender honey). Stevens explained, "A mild, runny honey like clover or wildflower blends in easily and complements most vegetables. Strong or heavily floral honeys can overpower the dish."
As you would treat other sugary substances, you'll want to avoid burning honey in the oven. But, while the potential for ruining the veggies is real, it's also easily avoidable with a bit of know-how. "Use moderate heat (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and make sure the vegetables are coated in oil first," Stevens said. Mixing honey with an adequate amount of oil will slow down the caramelization process, ensuring that your roasted veggies come out of the oven tasting as sweet as can be.