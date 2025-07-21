The Best Way To Sweeten Roast Veggies Is This Ancient Delicacy

There are certainly veggie purists out there who will argue that the best way to eat them is by giving them a quick wash and consuming them raw, but the rest of us know they need some help. Vegetables receive a massive upgrade from an unexpected, flavor-packed slathering of mayo before roasting, or an added packet of ranch seasoning to amp up the flavor. Still, these techniques leave something to be desired in the sweetness department. We spoke with food blogger, recipe developer, and founder of Pinch and Swirl, Marissa Stevens, about sweetening veggies, and she pointed to honey as the key ingredient to make them pop. "I roast vegetables several times a week — so I've tested plenty of ways to build flavor without overcomplicating things," she said. "Honey is one of my favorite ways to add contrast."

For at least 8,000 years, humans have been utilizing the golden fruit of bees' labor to incorporate extra layers of flavor into food. Other pantry staples can add a sugary boost to roasted veggies, but honey is less one-dimensional. "It brings out their natural sweetness and adds subtle complexity," Stevens said. "That touch of sugar helps deepen browning and gives the vegetables a glossy, golden finish."

Naysayers may think that adding honey to roasted veggies would make the produce taste too sweet, but that's only true if you use a heavy hand and don't incorporate other ingredients to give the dish balance. Stevens said, "A little honey goes a long way. When it's paired with salt, acid, or spice, it enhances flavor without tipping into dessert territory."