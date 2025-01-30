Save Yourself The Misery Of Dry Sweet Potatoes With An Easy Foil Trick

Of the many unique side dishes that people serve for Thanksgiving (or whenever), few are as delicious as sweet potatoes. While some may consider them a relatively boring or standard pick, a good, soft sweet potato is a perfect dinnertime dessert that I indulge in as much as humanly possible, both during the holiday season and throughout the year.

However, there is a kind of sweet potato that is not particularly desirable, and can be downright disappointing when you take it out of the oven. I am, of course, talking about dry sweet potatoes. While they can still prove to be quite enjoyable, a dry sweet potato is something most cooks would prefer to avoid. Luckily, a TikToker named Utokia Langley, also known by the username @shesgotflavor, revealed how her sweet potatoes are soft, moist, and absolutely delicious every time she makes them. Her secret is simple: Add some water to the potato before wrapping them in foil and cooking them in the oven.