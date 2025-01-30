Save Yourself The Misery Of Dry Sweet Potatoes With An Easy Foil Trick
Of the many unique side dishes that people serve for Thanksgiving (or whenever), few are as delicious as sweet potatoes. While some may consider them a relatively boring or standard pick, a good, soft sweet potato is a perfect dinnertime dessert that I indulge in as much as humanly possible, both during the holiday season and throughout the year.
However, there is a kind of sweet potato that is not particularly desirable, and can be downright disappointing when you take it out of the oven. I am, of course, talking about dry sweet potatoes. While they can still prove to be quite enjoyable, a dry sweet potato is something most cooks would prefer to avoid. Luckily, a TikToker named Utokia Langley, also known by the username @shesgotflavor, revealed how her sweet potatoes are soft, moist, and absolutely delicious every time she makes them. Her secret is simple: Add some water to the potato before wrapping them in foil and cooking them in the oven.
@shesgotflavor
Restaurant Quality Sweet Potatoes #shesgotflavor #flavordance #god #blessed #recipe #sweetpotato #fyp #foryou 4-5 medium sweet potatoes, put In middle of foil, pour 4-5 tbsp water, wrap tight, place on baking sheet pan and bake on 425 for 1hr and 25 minutes (check at 1 Hr as different size sweet potatoes bake faster), slit open, add vegan butter, vanilla (non alcohol), cinnamon, raw honey, gently mix with fork, close back up, let cool and store in fridge as sides or meal or snacks OR eat right then ENJOY
Why you should add water before wrapping your sweet potatoes in foil
Just as poking holes in cucumbers is the simple solution to preventing them from becoming flavorless when pickling at home, this trick for sweet potatoes works best if you cut small slits into their flesh before adding the water and cooking them. While that may feel like an absurdly easy fix, the science of adding that little bit of water before throwing your 'taters in the oven is pretty foolproof. Adding water to your foiled-up sweet potatoes allows the moisture present to steam and turn its starches to sugar, which caramelize your sweet potatoes while they cook.
This trick isn't the only method people use to ensure that their sweet potatoes stay moist while cooking. When cooking sweet potatoes in a dish, many recipes suggest adding water so that the sweet potatoes can absorb as much moisture as possible, which results in a softer, fluffier consistency. Alternatively, your freezer can be the key to flavorful baked sweet potatoes; the moisture from the freezing process is contained within the vegetable and creates a magnificently well-tenderized potato. Ultimately, making soft and delicious sweet potatoes comes down to making sure the vegetables have plenty of moisture to soak up while they bake in the oven.