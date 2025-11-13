The Flavorful Addition That Makes Restaurant Steak Taste So Good

Why does the steak you eat at a restaurant taste better than the steak you cook at home? This is a question many people have asked themselves, and there's a simple, if rather glib, answer: the chefs that staff restaurant kitchens cook for a living (while the rest of us likely do not). After all, they may have even gone to school specifically to train for it. But what techniques, exactly, elevate their delicious steaks above your meager pan sears? We asked Jeffrey Williams, executive chef at the DC restaurant Willowsong who told us to make use of some combination of fats and aromatics when searing steak to maximize flavor.

"We use all kinds of fats," Williams says, before adding that "it all depends on application." Depending on what you have planned for your meal, you might want to make use of "butter, duck fat, [or] tallow" when you sear your steak — to which you may add "shallot, garlic, and herbs." By searing and basting, you can impart both the unctuousness of the fat and the flavor of the aromatics onto your steak, whether it's a tender flat iron steak or Anthony Bourdain's beloved sirloin. That way, you don't need any fancy seasoning blends — although Williams says that "when cooking larger pieces he may do a spice rub" but will typically "primarily only season with salt."