The Most Expensive Caviar In The World Costs More Than Your Car

They say money can't buy happiness, but it can buy you luxury foods. You can splurge on any overpriced menu item you want when you have money to spend. One ultra-premium food is Almas caviar. This delicacy is so expensive it costs more than most brand-new cars on the market. A 1-kilogram package of this type of caviar can fetch anywhere from $25,000 to $34,000.

With a $25,000 base price, Almas caviar is more expensive than the 2025 Hyundai Venue, whose base model sells for $20,200. You don't necessarily need to spend that much to try Almas caviar, however. There are brands that sell them in smaller packaging than the full kilogram, like this 30-gram Monte Cristo Almas Caviar, which costs a mere $389.

Despite its hefty price tag, many are willing to splurge on Almas caviar because of its unique taste (or as a signal to others of their wealth). Compared to other types of caviar, Almas has a distinct flavor profile often described as creamy and nutty. Others say its briny yet buttery. As for its appearance, Almas caviar is light yellow in color, which is very different from the typical black or dark gray caviar most of us only see in films and TV shows.