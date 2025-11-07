Costco Just Recalled Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of Its Kirkland Signature Prosecco — Here's Why
If you've been to Costco in the past six months to pick up a bottle of something reasonably priced and bubbly, you might want to check in on what you bought. That's because close to 1 million bottles of its Kirkland Signature brand prosecco are being voluntarily recalled due to the fact that the bottles can easily break or shatter. According to the notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of 10 bottles breaking, resulting in at least one injury.
Back in September 2025, a similar notice was posted by Costco urging customers to throw out prosecco bottles after people discovered that the bottles could potentially shatter on their own, even when not being handled. This follow-up recall states that the Universal Product Code (UPC) of the affected bottles is 196633883742, and the Costco item number is 1879870. It would have come in a green glass bottle with a purple label marked "Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG," and this batch was available for purchase in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from April 2025 to August 2025. It's easily one of those things you could have simply bought and set aside for a while.
How you should handle a recalled bottle of Kirkland prosecco
If you do end up finding a bottle of the recalled Kirkland prosecco in your possession, you'll want to handle it with a little more consideration than a typical recalled food. With most recall notices, you're simply meant to dispose of the item so it's not consumed, but in this case, we're talking about a hazardous container. In the first notice, Costco suggested that you either wrap the bottles in paper towels or put them in another bag before you (carefully) toss them in the trash just to be safe. I think we can all agree that broken glass is no joke.
Just like any other retailer, this isn't the first Costco food recall that affected millions. Since a grocery store's supply chain is long and complex, things do slip through the cracks sometimes in unexpected ways. If you find you've purchased one of these unfortunate bottles of prosecco, however, you can contact Ethica Wines at customercare@ethicawines.com or by phone at 786-810-7132 from Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST for further instructions on how to receive your refund from Costco.