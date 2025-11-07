Costco Just Recalled Nearly 1 Million Bottles Of Its Kirkland Signature Prosecco — Here's Why

If you've been to Costco in the past six months to pick up a bottle of something reasonably priced and bubbly, you might want to check in on what you bought. That's because close to 1 million bottles of its Kirkland Signature brand prosecco are being voluntarily recalled due to the fact that the bottles can easily break or shatter. According to the notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of 10 bottles breaking, resulting in at least one injury.

Back in September 2025, a similar notice was posted by Costco urging customers to throw out prosecco bottles after people discovered that the bottles could potentially shatter on their own, even when not being handled. This follow-up recall states that the Universal Product Code (UPC) of the affected bottles is 196633883742, and the Costco item number is 1879870. It would have come in a green glass bottle with a purple label marked "Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG," and this batch was available for purchase in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from April 2025 to August 2025. It's easily one of those things you could have simply bought and set aside for a while.