'It's So Terrible' — Culver's New Mac And Cheese Misses The Mark For Diners

According to netizens on Reddit, anyone stopping by Culver's in the near future should stick to buying one of the restaurant's fresh, not frozen, burgers and skip the latest addition to the menu — the Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese & Mac. Now, not all folks think the chain's take on this classic comfort dish is bad. Even a contributor to The Takeout recently gave Culver's new mac and cheese a glowing review. However, judging by the scorn the limited-time menu item is receiving elsewhere, the review appears to be something of an outlier.

In a thread on the subreddit r/Culvers, plenty of customers have voiced their assessment of the new menu offering, and there isn't a lot of positive feedback. Comments like, "Wow, frozen mac and cheese is better than this," "Just greasy slop on soggy noodles," and "It's so terrible," are scattered throughout the thread. One diner who tried it even seemed more offended by the lack of quality than by finding an unwelcome extra in their order: "I just tried it and found two pieces of sharp plastic inside. They did not improve the flavor."

In fairness, not everyone's reaction is so harsh. Yes, the general consensus is that Culver's mac and cheese is subpar, but a few customers opined that it just needs some seasoning. Some diners thought the restaurant was simply being a bit stingy with the amount of cheese in the dish. However you slice it, the limited positivity surrounding the Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese & Mac might result in it being one of Culver's worst menu items in some time.