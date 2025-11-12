Add This To Your Wooden Cutting Boards To Keep Them In Good Shape For Years

Adding feet to your wooden cutting board is a great way to prevent accidents and to get the most life out of your board. However, it isn't the only way to ensure this kitchen essential is properly cared for. When you're done slicing and chopping your food, make sure you aren't cleaning your wooden cutting board wrong. After rinsing off any debris, you can clean your board with a gentle dish soap. Sanitize it with distilled white vinegar or even a diluted bleach solution if you prefer.

Before putting the board away, make sure it's completely dry. One way to make this part easier is to wash the board as soon as you're done with it and let it air-dry while you finish the rest of your cooking process. The best way to allow your cutting board to air dry is to stand it up and lean it against another surface so that both large, flat sides are getting ventilation. If you have a dish drying rack, place the cutting board in it upright so it can get proper airflow all around.

Keeping your board completely dry will prevent warping and bacteria, but it's also important to oil your board regularly as well. Make sure to oil your board every month or so (or more if you use it fairly often) with food-grade mineral oil to keep it in optimal condition. When storing your cutting board, stash it in a well-ventilated area, especially if your kitchen retains humidity. A properly cared for wooden cutting board will last for years, and you'll never miss your old plastic one.