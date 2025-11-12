The Dish That Made Ree Drummond Give Up On Vegetarianism

When you look at Ree Drummond's most popular recipes on her Food Network page, you see things like pot roast, sausage gravy, and holiday bacon appetizers. These and many more are hardly considered to be vegetarian dishes. But the popular television star known as The Pioneer Woman did, indeed, live a meat-free lifestyle when she was in college in Los Angeles. After graduating, she met the man who would eventually become her husband at a bar in Oklahoma. Not long after they started dating, Ladd Drummond cooked a steak dinner for Ree. She recounted on the Biscuits and Jam podcast, "I took a bite and I was no longer a vegetarian. So, I think I was vegetarian for the wrong reasons." Whether her change of diet was due to the actual steak or the bliss of young love is unclear, but it was probably a little bit of both.

Fans of Ree Drummond know that her husband, Ladd, has been featured extensively on "The Pioneer Woman" cooking show, her popular blog, and in her cookbooks. He is a cattle rancher and the couple live right on the family's cattle ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Needless to say, their lives basically revolve around the subject of beef and, therefore, steaks. Still, Drummond appreciates a good meat-free meal. Among her favorite dishes are cauliflower soup and macaroni and cheese.