The Sweet Addition That Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Sausage Gravy

I'm not the type of person that only has a sweet or savory tooth; I'm the type that has both teeth. Bring me all the sweet and savory goodies, like sausage gravy with the sweet addition of maple syrup. This ingredient brings sweetness to the salty and creamy sausage gravy base, rounding out the flavor. Real maple syrup has a deep, not too sweet flavor that lends an almost earthy quality. You might even notice faint notes of caramel, toffee, and brown sugar, which pair really well with the breakfast sausage.

Whether you're making a roux from scratch, jazzing up leftovers, or whipping up this super rich three-ingredient sausage gravy, maple syrup adds richness and creates that perfect sweet and savory profile. While this is a great topping for warm, fluffy biscuits, you can use it with a plethora of dishes. Try serving it over chicken and waffles for a filling Southern meal. This gravy works well with heartier brunch dishes like a tater tot casserole or even a thick slice of quiche. For a simple meal, spoon maple syrup sausage gravy over a piece of Texas toast with either scrambled or perfectly cooked sunny side up eggs.