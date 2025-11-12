Give Nachos The Crunchiest Texture Ever With A Clever Chip Swap

When it comes to party foods, it seems like nachos always have a place at the table. They're easy and affordable to make, they please a crowd, and there are a lot of different ways to prepare them. But if one thing about nachos remains largely the same, it's the type of chip they're made with. Tortilla chips generally hold the monopoly on nachos, whether you're making a classic cantina-style appetizer, loaded seafood nachos, or a barbecue chicken number.

It's time you knew that potato chips will give you the kind of crunch in your nachos that no tortilla chip could rival. When you build a nacho plate with potato chips, it's important to specifically use kettle chips instead of regular potato chips. The potatoes are cut thicker for kettle-style chips, and the cooking method yields a sturdier final product. Using any old chip might result in limp, soggy nachos, while kettle-style will stay crunchy for much longer.

You could certainly make this swap the next time you want Mexican-style nachos, but there are other topping choices that will give you a better flavor experience. Let's face it: Taco-seasoned ground beef, guacamole, beans, and salsa are just better with corn tortilla chips. However, kettle chips provide some serious range. One of the best things about using kettle chips for nachos is that there is a wider variety of cheeses that will taste better on potato chips versus tortilla chips. For example, creamy brie, nutty gruyere, smoked gouda, cream cheese, and melty mozzarella all taste excellent.