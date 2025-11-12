Give Nachos The Crunchiest Texture Ever With A Clever Chip Swap
When it comes to party foods, it seems like nachos always have a place at the table. They're easy and affordable to make, they please a crowd, and there are a lot of different ways to prepare them. But if one thing about nachos remains largely the same, it's the type of chip they're made with. Tortilla chips generally hold the monopoly on nachos, whether you're making a classic cantina-style appetizer, loaded seafood nachos, or a barbecue chicken number.
It's time you knew that potato chips will give you the kind of crunch in your nachos that no tortilla chip could rival. When you build a nacho plate with potato chips, it's important to specifically use kettle chips instead of regular potato chips. The potatoes are cut thicker for kettle-style chips, and the cooking method yields a sturdier final product. Using any old chip might result in limp, soggy nachos, while kettle-style will stay crunchy for much longer.
You could certainly make this swap the next time you want Mexican-style nachos, but there are other topping choices that will give you a better flavor experience. Let's face it: Taco-seasoned ground beef, guacamole, beans, and salsa are just better with corn tortilla chips. However, kettle chips provide some serious range. One of the best things about using kettle chips for nachos is that there is a wider variety of cheeses that will taste better on potato chips versus tortilla chips. For example, creamy brie, nutty gruyere, smoked gouda, cream cheese, and melty mozzarella all taste excellent.
The toppings for kettle chip nachos are limitless
When you're building ideas for nachos made with kettle chips, let potatoes be your guiding factor. Potatoes are hearty and comforting, and they can stand up to toppings that are just as robust. Try a homemade cream sauce drizzled over a pile of kettle chips, plus some sliced steak, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onions, and chopped bacon. Reuben-inspired nachos layer Swiss cheese, shredded or chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, and onions. Bake until the cheese is melted and generously drizzle some Thousand Island dressing on top.
Basque-style nachos top crunchy potato chips with manchego cheese and Spanish ham, plus plenty of briny accompaniments like olives, capers, or anchovies. Let classic potato skins or baked potatoes be your inspiration, too, by using sharp cheddar or a silky smooth cheese sauce. Let the cheese melt over your chips in the oven, then top your pan with sour cream, scallions, bacon, and some crispy onions. You can even use different flavors of chips as the base, like barbecue, jalapeño, or Kettle-brand gochujang chips.