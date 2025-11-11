Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Cocktail Is One You've Probably Never Heard Of

Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 marked the end of a sixty-year reign that oversaw seismic societal changes, not only in the United Kingdom but around the world. When she inherited the throne in 1952, Winston Churchill was still the Prime Minister, and television was such a new medium that the decision to televise the coronation raised eyebrows; some fifty years later, the Queen carried a cell phone and partook in Wii Bowling (with a golden Wii gifted to her by Nintendo). But some things never changed — chief among them her taste for a good cocktail, with her very favorite being a Dubonnet and gin.

Dubonnet and gin was a fairly popular cocktail in 1920s Britain, and while Elizabeth, who was born in 1926, would have been too young to acquire a taste for the drink at that time, her mother (also known as the Queen Mum) was especially fond of them. In fact, the Queen Mum was known to take bottles of Dubonnet and gin with her on long walks and picnics, just in case. It stands to reason that Elizabeth, who was quite close with her mother, would take after her when it came to her preferred tipples. She would drink a Dubonnet and gin every day before lunch, although she had hers with just a little less alcohol than the Queen Mum.