How To Eat Eggs Like Queen Elizabeth

Though Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died in September 2022, her influence (as well as the public's interest in her very long life) is still apparent today. She holds the record as the second-longest reigning head of state in the world, and part of her longevity can be attributed to the excellent diet she followed. This obviously included a great start at breakfast. And while she often ate cereal and yogurt or kippers and smoked haddock (yes, for breakfast), occasionally she would ask for scrambled eggs. But not just any scrambled eggs, oh no. Her rendition of this dish contained two unexpected but readily available ingredients, so you can enjoy your eggs the Queen's way, too.

You see, Queen Elizabeth liked her scrambled eggs served with nutmeg and lemon zest. To replicate this at home, scramble your eggs over low heat, and then just before they set, add a pinch of nutmeg and about a teaspoon of zested lemon peel. Turn off the stove and let the eggs fully set up with the residual heat from the pan. Then, to get the full Queen Elizabeth experience, top with black pepper and chives.