The Popular Seasoning You'll Never Find At Buckingham Palace

What does the King or Queen of England eat? Well, theoretically, anything they want. Queen Victoria would have the Buckingham Palace larders stocked with decadent goods like Virginia hams, while Queen Elizabeth II often indulged in venison burgers and French cuisine. But that doesn't mean the royals are completely unfettered, as King Charles III, known for being conscious of both his health and the environment, would attest. Following a rule set by his mother, the royal kitchens do not use garlic — albeit for a rather mundane reason.

The royal family might seem terribly aloof to us common folk, but they spend a good amount of time interacting with people face-to-face, which an abundance of garlic could make quite unpleasant. Can you imagine an audience between the king and the prime minister spoiled by an inopportune waft of garlic from the king's lunch? For this reason, garlic is banned, and caution is exercised when using onions. Although shellfish was reportedly once banned due to the risk of food poisoning, King Charles III gladly eats it from time to time these days.