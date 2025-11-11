How To Clean Reusable Food Storage Bags To Reduce Plastic Waste

It starts with good intentions: You swap your pile of sandwich baggies for sleek, reusable storage bags in the name of reducing waste. But after a week or two of storing chopped garlic, sticky marinades, or last night's lentil soup, those eco-friendly bags start to reek. The trick to making reusable silicone or PEVA bags actually reusable is all in the cleaning.

If the manufacturer says they're dishwasher-safe, the dishwasher is probably the most convenient and efficient cleaning method. You can keep the bag propped open, fold the edges over a few inches so it stands upright, then place it on the rack furthest from the heating element, and use a normal (not overly hot) wash cycle. Avoid turning the bags inside out, which can weaken the seams and seals.

For brands that aren't dishwasher-safe, hand-washing with a soft brush and air-drying on a rack works best. For those looking to get rid of stubborn smells, a paste of baking soda or a soak in diluted vinegar works wonders without breaking down the material. Much like washing your blender the right way or disinfecting a cutting board, it's less about obsessively scrubbing and more about building good habits to clean them right and reduce plastic waste.