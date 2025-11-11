Our Least Favorite Mayo Brand On Store Shelves Is Unexpectedly Popular

Mayonnaise, it's long been said, is the reverb of sandwiches. Much as reverb unobtrusively adds depth and dimension to a song, so too does mayo round out your sandwich eating experience, adding creamy texture and just a little bit of tang. But which brand do you buy at the supermarket? The Takeout tried 13 different brands of mayonnaise, ranking them from worst to best, and we came back with a few solid conclusions. Namely, you shouldn't choose Kraft mayo, which an alarming number of people do on a regular basis. The trouble starts straight away, with the label taking pains to declare itself "real mayo." Sure, maybe it's meant as a contrast to Miracle Whip, which is decidedly not real mayo, but we reckon this is an ill-advised brag on the company's part.

Then there's the matter of color, which in this case is weirdly bright and also blindingly white. Mayonnaise should ideally be pleasantly off-white or even a gentle yellow shade, similar to the above image. In fact, when it's a dead ringer for marshmallow fluff (which you can easily make yourself at home, just FYI), that's actually a warning sign something's off. And we haven't even got to how it tastes yet which, to be clear, isn't worthy of much discussion since there's not a lot there.