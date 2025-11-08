The 12 Best Places To Eat Around Yellowstone National Park, According To Reviews
There's nothing quite like the call of Yellowstone National Park, where the steamy swirls of mist from Old Faithful and rumble of bison herds are waiting to greet adventurers from all corners of the world. It's a special place that stirs the soul and awakens the appetite for natural beauty in all its glory. It also wakens an actual appetite, what with all that hiking, photo-snapping, and learning how to keep your camping food safe from bears.
While visiting this national treasure, you will need fueling up before a day on the trails, grab a quick bite between jaunts, and have a surefire dinner spot picked out. Luckily, the small town nooks surrounding Yellowstone don't disappoint. From cowboy cafes that feel straight out of a Hollywood western flick to cozy mountain bistros and inventive farm-to-table taverns, the dining scene near this national park is a Wild West of wondrous flavors.
You'll find spots where huckleberries make a surprise appearance in everything from pancakes to cocktails, and elk burgers appear on menus worthy of the mountain explorer you are (or will be by the time you leave). Grab your map (and maybe your stretchy pants), because we're hitting the road hungry to explore 12 of the best places to eat around Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone Grill
If your Yellowstone adventure begins in Gardiner, your first stop should be Yellowstone Grill. Posted up right in the heart of the small Yellowstone town, this locally owned gem has become a beloved basecamp for travelers and locals alike.
The energy here is inviting, and the comforting aroma of espresso being pulled will wake you up just in time for you to enjoy every bite of sizzling bacon piled on your plate. Every item on the menu here — from excellent omelettes to pancakes stacked as high as the nearby mountain peaks — is crafted with care. You can even plan ahead and grab a boxed lunch for the trail.
Families, couples, and solo wanderers will all find something to love — even the non-edible offerings, like friendly service and plenty of indoor or outdoor seating for soaking in that big-sky Montana air and breathtaking views. Order the Old Faithful Plate (two eggs, crispy hash browns, toast, and your choice of bacon or sausage) for a sunrise start that will keep you satisfied until the sun goes down.
(406) 848-9433
404 Scott St W, Gardiner, Montana 59030
Yellowstone Perk
A trip to Yellowstone is the adventure of a lifetime, but also not for the faint of heart. It will be long days of exploration, and most of you will need some serious caffeine to stay perky from peak to peak. Enter Yellowstone Perk. Your caffeine-seeking soul will be grateful indeed when you arrive at this downtown Gardiner gem that moonlights as half espresso bar, half eatery, and full-on Huckleberry heaven.
This local hot spot has earned serious love for its house-made food, cozy vibes, and menu offering plenty of Huckleberry. From the Huckleberry Nutella Waffles that sweeten your early morning start to the playful Huckleberry & PB Sandwich that keeps lunch light. Tinged with that touch of childhood nostalgia, this cafe leans hard into the region's most beloved berry with delicious devotion.
Wash it all down with a Huckleberry Latte or Huckleberry Lemonade, and you'll taste the wild essence of Yellowstone in every sip. We would also be remiss to not mention the locally made ice cream offerings (16 Wilcoxson's flavors, last we checked), as well as a little area with Yellowstone-themed merchandise you'll want to take home.
instagram.com/yellowstone_perk
(406) 600-7553
208 Park St, Gardiner, MT 59030
Yellowstone Beer Company
After a long day on the trails when your legs are tired but your spirit's still soaring, there's no better reward than an ice-cold craft beer and a heaping plate of comfort food. Lucky for you, Yellowstone Beer Company delivers both. Housed inside a lovingly renovated historic gym, this double-story combo brewery and eatery turns nights following post-park hikes into something equally as awesome to write home about.
The spirited eatery always keeps well over a dozen beers on tap, has a full bar, and boasts a menu that serves one hit after another (think Smash Burgers, Bison Jambalaya, Elk Chorizo Meatballs, and the kind of chicken wings that make the word "share" feel like it should only be spelled with four letters). Upstairs, diners will find entertainment options galore, from pool tables to air hockey, and even arcade games. For the sports fanatics out there, TVs are at the ready to keep you up to date on all of the scores, even while you are a bit out of touch in the great outdoors.
The beer company is the perfect hit-the-spot dinner after a Yellowstone day. Try the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and maybe pair it with a Hebgen Hazy. You can thank us later.
(406) 646-7621
121 Madison Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Wonderland Cafe
Ruling the local restaurant rec list like an absolute queen is Wonderland Cafe. The restaurant that also serves as a lovely lodge has a distinct woodsy charm to it that pairs perfectly with the National Park atmosphere. Its core farm-to-table focus makes it a standout selection for those craving something more refined than standard park bar and pub fare. While diners can look forward to being served mouthwatering comfort food, the menu here has a distinct wilderness vibe. Call it the local game upgrade, marked by a menu featuring Montana-sourced meats. Also of note? The house-baked pastries and local craft beers on tap.
While what exactly is on the menu changes with the seasons, Wonderland patrons can rest assured that whatever arrives at the table will be a celebration of the best of Big Sky flavor (think wild game chili Mac and bison ravioli). There is even a Gardiner Burger with a house-made veggie patty that caters to the non-carnivore customers, and gluten-free options also get their fair share of love here.
It's one of Gardiner's most recommended dinner spots, and one bite will have you understanding the cafe name is really an apt fit. A Wonderland of flavors awaits.
wonderlandcafeandlodge.com/cafe
(406) 223-1914
206 Main St, Gardiner, MT 59030
Running Bear Pancake House
When an eatery is known to be where the locals gather to get their grub on, you know it's doing something right. "Running" on more than four decades now, Running Bear Pancake House is a Yellowstone breakfast king. Oozing cozy, log cabin vibes and slinging big plates that make patrons smile (and maybe unloosen their belts a notch or two), Running Bear will have even the most grumpy non-morning person piling into their rent-a-car to dive in to a stack of pancakes.
This West Yellowstone favorite captures that nostalgic, homey magic of a perfect road trip breakfast with offerings like the popular cinnamon rolls — their sticky divine sweetness and nostalgic aroma stay with you long after you have left. The menu leans deliciously classic here, with a few fun twists; how does Snickers Hot Chocolate for the kids and Snickers Mocha for the adults sound?
However, the red carpet really needs to be "rolled" out for the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. They're buttery, gooey, and topped with icing so good you will wish the eatery sold it by the vat as a sticky sweet, edible souvenir. Bonus tip: for those heading out early en route to a hike, Running Bear boxed lunches (complete with chips, apple, and trail mix) make the perfect grab-and-go trail companions.
runningbearwestyellowstone.com
(406) 646-7703
538 Madison Ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
The Buffalo Bar
A day spent exploring Yellowstone can make anyone feel as hungry as a grizzly just woken from a long winter, and The Buffalo Bar is ready to answer that rumble in your tummy. Whether you're just rolling in tired and borderline hangry from backpacking on the trail, or you are winding down after wildlife watching, this eatery has something for you. Part saloon and what tastes like part soul kitchen, you could say this bar knows comfort food.
We have written before about the ingredients you should be adding to your meatloaf to make it sing, but Buffalo Bar takes its loaf to the next level. Regulars and happy visitors swear by the Buffalo Meatloaf, a tender, flavorful combo of local ingredients uniquely Yellowstone. The massive half-pound burgers just might have you begging for a takeaway bag. The service said to be friendly, and even when it's packed (which it often is), the drink list will keep any thirsty park explorer smiling.
You can sip a Huckleberry Margarita, try a Montana Mule, or work your way through the lineup of beers on tap or generous wine list. For early risers, even French toast sticks make an appearance to help you start the day right.
(406) 646-1176
335 US-20, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Hanks Chop Shop
Established in 2022 and named after the owner's son, one step into Hanks Chop Shop and you'll sense the warmth of the backstory before you even get to taste the blissful menu bites. What was once a mechanic's garage has now been reborn as one of the Yellowstone area's most delicious dining spots. You could say Hanks has traded carburetors for carved meats, and we heartily support that switch.
We have come a long way since the grease-stained garage, but while the eatery may be upscale, it is anything but stuffy (that fussy vibe just does not fly out on the frontier). Locally sourced USDA Prime steaks and fresh, house-made pastas are what customers can expect. While we have warned before about letting yourself get scammed by overpriced truffle fries, stellar reviews point to the menu at Hanks, White Truffle Parmesan Fries included, being worth the visit, and many returns. For those looking to customize their Hanks order, the Build-Your-Own Woodfired Pizza lets every diner play master chef.
If you have brought Fido along with you to experience the beauty of the National Park, you will appreciate the ample, pet-friendly patio. Bonus points are gained among sports fans with big-screen TVs and Montana beers on tap. There is even a small casino tucked in the back for anyone feeling lucky.
(406) 646-9664
221 N Canyon St, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Espresso and Ice Cream House
Even the most hardcore Yellowstone explorers need a little sweetness to balance out all of that rugged adventure. Espresso & Ice Cream House delivers what you are after. This cozy, family-favorite spot is the perfect post-hike, post-geyser, post-anything hitching post. Perhaps most known for its Montana-made ice creams, it's where many families, couples, and solo travelers prefer to pause and recall the sweet memories made that day.
Ensuring customers will never get bored for lack of options, sixteen rotating flavors (upon our last count) await your perusal, including one showcasing the crowd-favorite and local sweetheart ingredient, the Huckleberry. If you did not already know, the humble Huckleberry is said to be summer's most underrated fruit, but here in Montana, they "estimate" it just right. One might go so far as to even call their affinity for the local berry a semi-sacred reverence.
Have a scoop of Huckleberry, but don't dare stop there. The Brownie Bubble Waffle is also not to be brushed aside. If lunch is on the menu, there is Chicken Pesto Panini and more. Espresso lovers will find your caffeine fix in the popular Huckleberry Mocha.
(406) 640-0619
21 N Canyon St, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Follow Yer' Nose BBQ Smokewagon
How long does it actually take to smoke a brisket? To say cooking up this smoked delicacy require the patience of a near saint is just facts. Lucky for you, when that hunger pang for smoked meat hits, Follow Yer' Nose BBQ Smokewagon is waiting and ready, having done all the work for you. All you have to do is roll up in your rent-a-car, roll up your sleeves, and get to rock n' rollin' on some serious Montana meat.
Before you even spot it, you'll smell this smoke wagon. Take a moment to just stop and enjoy that aroma (we won't judge). Once you have breathed deep of roasting woodsmoke and the distinct scent of singed spices, the unmistakable call of slow-cooked barbecue will direct you to the order window.
The "little brother" to its Emigrant location, the smoke wagon is known for serving up heavenly eats from a speck of a spot at the edge of the park. The menu shifts daily (and when it's gone, it's gone), but you can usually count on melt-in-your-mouth brisket, tender spare ribs, and pulled pork sammies to be present if you get there early. Sides like baked beans, slaw, and cheesy corn complete the feast.
(406) 599-7302
107 Second St S, Gardiner, MT 59030
Book Peddler & Coffee Cafe @ Book Peddler
Every good explorer knows that even the wildest adventure could do with at least one quiet chapter, and The Book Peddler & Coffee Cafe can be that perfect fit for a much-needed page-turning pause between trails. Wander your way around downtown West Yellowstone, and this whimsical mashup of cafe will surely catch your eye, and heart. It will also keep you guessing. Is it a bookstore? A gift shop? A cozy local eatery?
Perhaps the best way to describe it is that it kinda feels like you have stumbled into your favorite rom-com, but beyond the cute Hallmark vibe is the menu offerings, which will also have you feeling you have entered another movie. Filled with the aroma of espresso and freshly baked pastries, Book Peddler is an ideal stop for hikers craving something lighter or vegetarians looking for respite from the meat-heavy Montana menus.
Try the homemade quiche and burritos, paired with a frothy mocha or spicy chai, and settle in by the window to await your soulmate (They always come just before the credits roll, right?).
book-peddler-coffee-cafe-book-peddler.placeid.site
(406) 646-9358
106 N Canyon St, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
The Corral
What you might classify as being a true Yellowstone original, The Corral has been flipping its iconic burgers and delighting weary post-hike travelers since 1960. This local institution is just a hop, skip, and jump from the entrance of the National Park, so you could say it's become an expert at welcoming fatigued adventurers and burger-loving wanderers alike over the years.
Corral's mission (to serve only the best local, sustainable, and organic ingredients from nearby ranches and farms), is admirable. You can consider dining here as both doing a service, and being served — a mouthwatering win-win, if we have ever heard of one. The menu boasts everything from elk and bison to burgers and Wagyu beef, all ground in-house and expertly grilled.
If you want more recommendations, its elk burger was crowned best in the state by a main media outlet. With sweet potato fries that hit that salty-sweet spot just right and cold local brews to match, this stop is as essential on your Yellowstone itinerary as Old Faithful.
(406) 848-7627
711 Scott St W, Gardiner, MT 59030
Old Faithful General Store & Grill
Some Yellowstone days are packed with wall-to-wall activities, from gazing at geyser eruptions to counting bison by the dozen — and don't even get us started on the time spent exploring endless trails. When hunger hits hard mid-park, though, you need to find sustenance — fast. We hear that dilemma, and Old Faithful General Store & Grill is the answer.
Housed in a 1920s log lodge, the location of this historic landmark (in close proximity to the iconic Old Faithful itself) makes it an ideal pit stop. Just be prepared, as it will be busy. Between the kids clutching cones of local-made Wilcoxson's ice cream and travelers swapping stories over burgers from the onsite grill, chances are you will count the hubbub as one more cherished Yellowstone memory.
The menu here keeps things simple, boasting BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, chili dogs, and personal pizzas made fresh to order. The convenience can't be beat, so go on ... Grab lunch, stock up on snacks and souvenirs, and be back outside in time to watch Old Faithful erupt.
yellowstonevacations.com/yellowstone-general-stores/#old-faithful
(307) 545-7237
2 Old Faithful Rd, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190
Methodology
You are surely wondering how we came up with our list (no, we did not just ask what the "Yellowstone" TV cast likes to eat). We actually went to real people as sources, the folks who've truly got boots (and sometimes bear spray) on the ground.
Combining extensive review analysis from verified traveler platforms, we considered quality, consistency, atmosphere. We also took proximity to park entrances into account, as well as that special Yellowstone spirit that makes a meal memorable.