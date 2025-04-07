Here's What The Yellowstone Cast Likes To Eat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

First and foremost, "Yellowstone" follows the familial drama that unfolds on Montana's fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Sometimes, however, this drama plays second fiddle to what we'd argue is the show's unsung hero: food. With the Dutton family served regular rancher fare by their onsite cook, Chef Gator (played by the show's real on-set chef, Gabriel Guilbeau), there's a steady stream of hearty fare interspersed throughout the seasons of "Yellowstone," generating enough fanfare to even inspire a line of branded T.V. dinners.

But what happens when the cameras aren't rolling? From Kevin Costner to Wes Bentley and everyone in between, it's hard not to be curious whether the actors behind the Dutton clan enjoy hearty Western fare in real life as much as they do onscreen. With "Yellowstone" wrapping up its run on the Paramount Network in December 2024, its cast is no longer fed by Guilbeau on a daily basis. However, several stars definitely have the show to thank for introducing them to some of their favorite dishes. Here are some of the dishes the cast of "Yellowstone" actually enjoys eating in their post-ranch era.