How To Keep Your Camping Food Safe From Bears

It might be fun watching Yogi Bear and his buddy Boo Boo scheming to swipe "pic-a-nic" baskets, but in real life, as opposed to vintage cartoons, bears are unwanted visitors you won't want anywhere near your campsite. Human food is not healthy for bears and easy access to it causes them to change their natural behavior — the presence of these animals isn't too good for people, either. Therefore, it's important to keep your food — including scented items like soaps and sunscreen and garbage — where bears can't get at it.

One way to keep your food safe is to have it within reach. A bear probably won't be desperate enough to come right up to you to take it away, and you certainly should not get close to hungry bears intentionally. You also shouldn't keep food in your tent — but if you're car camping, you can store it in the vehicle. Even so, your locked car isn't bear proof. To deter these animals, you'll need to keep the windows closed, make sure the interior is clean, and cover food, shopping bags, or coolers so they're not visible. Certain parks may provide food storage lockers, and if these are available, it's best to use them. If they're not, odor-proof bags can be your best friend; if a bear can't smell your food, it won't know to go after it.

Additionally, it's important to wash all dishes right away. Make sure all of your food and toiletry trash is disposed of in garbage containers some distance from where you're camping. Do not toss it into your campfire, since even burned food debris is still of interest to bears.