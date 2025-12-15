Give Bold BBQ Sauce A Fast Food Twist With Just One Easy Addition

Finding the right sauce for burgers, fries, and even meats can be a bit of a chore. Many barbecue sauces are too sweet, too vinegary, or too peppery to be versatile enough for many different dishes. Luckily, BBQ sauce makes a great ingredient when mixing up your own condiment. For example, you can get a nice thick texture and boost the flavor of BBQ sauce with one simple addition: mayonnaise. Before you doubt this tasty blend, keep in mind that multiple fast food restaurants use mayo as a base for their secret house sauces. This mixture will give you something akin to a Raising Cane's sauce, and it goes with so many different dishes.

To make this sauce combo, simply select a well-rated BBQ sauce with strong flavor, then add about two parts mayo for every one part BBQ sauce. If you want a smokier taste, you can make it more of a 50/50 sauce. That's all there is to it, though you can add other condiments and ingredients to adjust the flavor to your liking. After you mix them thoroughly, refrigerate the combination for an hour to get the right texture. You can store it in the fridge for up to a week.

Use the mixture as a dip for fried fish, on top of burgers, or with any BBQ meat you're currently enjoying. This sauce is so versatile that it can even go with veggies, such as corn on the cob, or as a salad dressing.