If you're like me, you associate cottage cheese with 1990s diet fads. I saw my parents eat it every morning, often with fruit and toast. It's mild, kind of tangy flavor never appealed to me and the texture made me gag. It turns out cottage cheese is basically just a tub of protein. If you're trying to hit your protein goals and eating it on the regular (or you just love cottage cheese), it's important to get the correct brand.

We ranked store-bought cottage cheeses from best to worst, and it turns out Friendship Dairies cottage cheese just doesn't hold up. It's extremely low fat, and small curd. They claim it's whipped, so therefore it should be smooth and spreadable. Unfortunately this comes off as claggy and mealy, according to our reviewer. One of the weird joys of cottage cheese is the texture. The curds should be soft and distinct, when it's whipped, the texture is lost. There are a few better options. You can always just make your own at home (it's actually easy.) Or simply spend a little bit extra and get whole milk Good Culture. You'll thank us later.