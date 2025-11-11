Why Reheating Leftover Seafood In The Microwave Is A Major No-No

Seafood cooks quickly when it's nice and fresh, which is great news for weeknight dinners but bad news for reheating. Microwaves don't heat food evenly, so by the time the center of your salmon fillet is warm, the edges might already be overdone. And once seafood crosses that overcooked line, there's no coming back because it loses moisture, the texture turns unpleasant, and all the delicate flavor you loved the first time disappears.

Even the smallest pieces, like crab, can go from tender to tough in under a minute in the microwave. That's because the appliance blasts food with high, direct heat, and it's especially bad with thinner cuts or smaller portions. Gentle reheating (like using the stovetop or oven) lets the proteins warm up without going through a second full-on cooking process. If you're using the oven, wrap your seafood loosely in foil with a splash of liquid (like broth, wine, or even water) to lock in moisture. On the stovetop, low heat and a covered pan will help warm it through without drying it out. Yes, it's slower, but it's also the difference between a delicious leftover meal and one you regret making.

If you must reheat seafood in a hurry, a lower microwave power setting can reduce some of the damage. But even then, you're still dealing with uneven heating, and the results are unlikely to match what you'd get from more controlled methods. In short, the microwave might win for speed, but it's a loss for texture every time.